WATCH: CMC forum on infant mortality and closing the racial gap

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Metropolitan Club is holding a forum to address the steps taken to lower infant mortality rates in central Ohio while simultaneously closing the racial gap.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will speak during the forum, hosted by 10TV’s Tracy Townsend.

Ginther will be joined for the discussion by a panel of experts, including Franklin County Commissioner Erica C. Crawley, CelebrateOne Executive Director Maureen L. Stapleton, and Christine Sander, who serves as director of infant wellness initiatives at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The Greater Columbus Infant Mortality Task Force was created in 2014 with the goal of lowering the county’s infant mortality by 40% and cutting the racial health disparity gap in half. In order to reach that goal by 2020, the task force issued eight recommendations.