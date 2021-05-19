WATCH: City hosts virtual town hall for community to speak with final four Columbus police chief candidates

A total of 34 people applied for the job. On Monday, the city narrowed down the list to four candidates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus is hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday evening for the community to speak with the final four candidates for police chief.

A total of 34 people applied for the job. On Monday, the city narrowed down the list to the following candidates:

Elaine Bryant, Deputy Chief, Detroit Police Department

Derrick Diggs, Chief of Police, Fort Myers Police Department

Avery Moore, Assistant Chief of Police, Dallas Police Department

Ivonne Roman, Co-Founder of 30X30 Initiative, NYU Policing Project

Bryant recently graduated from Bowling Green State University with her master's degree in criminal justice.

Diggs, who was once the Toledo Police Chief, said in his application that trust and transparency are at the center of his career and that Ft. Myers "parallels to some of the challenges" of Columbus police.

The Florida Commission on Ethics investigated Diggs for possible misuse of his city credit card.

Roman recently retired from the Newark, New Jersey police department and started the 30 x 30 initiative to increase female officers by 30% by 2030.

Moore said in his application that he has visited Columbus and met with community leaders. He added he was known for increasing officers’ morale.

The four finalists are looking to replace Thomas Quinlan who was the chief from February 2019 until January of this year when he was asked to stop down by Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Previously, Ginther said the city would hire a new chief from outside of the department. Quinlan has been with the Columbus Division of Police since 1989.