Washington Court House high school principal placed on administrative leave

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Washington High School principal is on administrative leave, according to Washington Court House City Schools.

Tracy Rose is on leave pending the conclusion and results of an investigation, the district said.

The district said the situation being investigated does not involve students.

The district wrote in a statement it is not able to provide further information because the investigation is being done "in a manner that respects the confidentiality of employee personnel matters."

"Because of these confidentiality restrictions, WCHCS is unable to comment further at this time," the district wrote.