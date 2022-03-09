Man found dead after fire in Washington Court House

An exact cause of the fire is still unknown but foul play is not suspected.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that happened early Wednesday in Fayette County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and members of the Washington Fire Department were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block Clyburn Avenue on the northwest edge of Washington Court House around 12:20 a.m.

After firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, a deceased male was found inside. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

The sheriff’s office said an investigator with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene. An exact cause of the fire is still unknown but foul play is not suspected.