Warmer weather invites criminal activity in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The signs of warmer weather are here. You can hear the chirping birds and runners on the trails. But in Worthington, the warmer weather also means criminal activity is about to surface.

Every year during springtime, many communities begin to see a rise in criminal activity. Police in Worthington said they are especially concerned about those who visit parks and take advantage of the trails.

According to Worthington Police Officer Tammy Floyd, "The environment presents itself for increased crime opportunity."

Worthington Police are putting out a warning for people to be careful when using parks and trails. They said criminals look for ways to victimize people by either robbing them when they least expect it on the trails or stealing items out of your car if you leave it unlocked in the parking lots.

Officer Floyd said it's an important time to think smart. She said If you do plan to take a walk or ride your bike on the trails, consider doing it during daylight.

"People that are out to try and victimize somebody, they don't want to be seen and they don't want to be heard. So again, utilizing the trails during the time of day when you are going to have the most traffic on there is important."



Officer Floyd recommends that you don't wear earbuds while walking or hiking so you can not only see a potential attacker, but can also hear them coming. As far as your vehicle, Officer Floyd said it's important you don't leave items out in plain view. Put valuables in the trunk or just leave them at home.

If you do become a victim, Officer Floyd said it's important that you report it, no matter how big or small the crime may be. That will give police a better idea of how to increase patrols.