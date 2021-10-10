Walk at Columbus Zoo aims to bring attention to child neglect and abuse

The "Walk Together to End Child Abuse and Neglect" happens on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Sunday, the first annual "Walk Together" to end child abuse and neglect will happen at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The fundraiser event which is from 8 a.m.- 10:30 a.m., will help raise money and awareness for the issue Cathy Studer takes personally.

"1 out of 5 children will be sexually abused in some form before the age of 18,” she said.

She gets this data from the CDC and other health experts. It’s also a reality that she knows.

Studer suffered six years of childhood abuse, along with pain, low self-esteem, and humiliation.

"Abuse and child sexual abuse effects and does not discriminate any neighborhood, race, gender or a social-economic status,” she said.

It's taken time for her to heal and during her journey, she's written a book about her struggles and success called Broken to Beautifully Whole. She said the need for awareness continues to grow daily.

That’s a call she and others are hoping to answer with the walk.

"We are walking to end childhood abuse and neglect. This is the first-ever, walk that has been organized that aims to defeat childhood abuse and neglect,” said Studer.

The walk is sponsored by End Childhood Abuse and Neglect or EndCAN, and Breaking Silence.

With every step taken, Studer hopes they'll educate, spread prevention tips, and create a community of hope, healing, and positivity.

She said childhood abuse and neglect is a grim reality, and that's why this walk is needed.