2 women dead, man critical after police respond to reported stabbing in north Columbus

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two women are dead and one man is in critical condition after police responded to a call about a stabbing Tuesday morning in north Columbus.

Columbus police say officers responded around 5 a.m. to Summit Park Apartments in the 4400 block of Walford Street just south of Morse Road.

One victim was found in a parking lot.

Two more victims were found inside an apartment.

The three victims were taken to different area hospitals.

One woman was pronounced dead at 6:16 a.m. The second woman died at 6:43 a.m. The two women have not been identified.

Officials have not confirmed if all three of the victims were stabbed.