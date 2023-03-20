How to spring clean your home and make money along the way

Experts with Better Home and Garden say first and foremost, it's important to prioritize areas of your home that might not typically get attention.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we transition from winter to spring, you might be tidying up your home. But if you're strategic, you could be making cash at the same time.

Experts with Better Home and Garden say first and foremost, it's important to prioritize areas of your home that might not typically get attention.

Wash your windows. Water and microfiber cloth will clean your windows more effective than chemicals. Clean overlooked surfaces. Think about your baseboards, door frames and walls. You can probably use a sponge and dishwashing liquid. Deep clean your floors. Consider the corners you avoid when you typically use your Swiffer.

Spring cleaning can also help with your finances. Unwanted trash – like clothing or furniture – can turn into extra cash. That's because many people use springtime to get rid of stuff in their homes like clothing and furniture.

Keep in mind, you won't get back the money you spent in the first place. But consulting shops like Uptown Cheapskate in Dublin say you can still make a profit.

"We typically sell items around 50 to 70% of what they retailed for and that's based on condition, style and demand and what's working best for us," said Maria Hofinger of Uptown Cheapskate. "And they get a third of whatever we can sell the item for."

So what makes your trash a treasure?

"We look for items that are in good condition that are free of stains, rips or missing buttons and current trendy styles that we think will sell in our store," Hofinger said.