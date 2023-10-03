Protecting yourself while on spring break vacation

Safety experts encourage everyone to look alert when exploring places they've never been before

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you have travel plans for spring break, especially plans that take you to new locations, members of law enforcement are reminding you to be alert.

Safety experts encourage everyone to look alert when exploring places they've never been before. Don't walk around looking down at your phone and walk with a purpose, especially if you're traveling alone.

Deputy Laura Stahr runs the R.A.D. program at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, which teaches women how to defend themselves.

“The way a woman is going to defend herself is going to be different than the way a man would defend himself. And where our physical strengths are different than a man's physical strengths” said Stahr.

Stahr encourages everyone to do good research about where they are going and be cautious of cheap prices for a hotel or short-term rental home.

If you're traveling to another country, consulting an expert about unsafe areas to visit is a good idea.

“When traveling as much information as you can get beforehand the better. So if you're going to another area in the country, there's a lot of availability to get information online like crime reports. I know in central Ohio we offer that where you can see what crimes have occurred in what particular areas” said Stahr.