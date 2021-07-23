Preparing your children to tackle a new but different school year

A Hilliard parent and Westerville's superintendent offer advice on how to get your kid ready for the new school year.

With ever-changing plans for students this fall semester, school leaders and other parents are giving advice to parents and guardians on how to handle the upcoming school year.

Hilliard mom of two Amy Chamberlain said of all the things to do for parents, going to orientation might be the most important.

“They have orientation for both students and separately for the parents and they do such a great job of giving you all the information you need,” Chamberlain said.

That information includes what school supplies you may need for your child, where they’ll be throughout the school day and how any COVID-19 related changes could happen.

Aside from staying in the know with information, Chamberlain said the other thing parents can do to help themselves and their children is talk with them.

“Empower your students to help them go into whatever situation feeling confident that they can do it, help them know where the helpers are so they feel prepared.”

Westerville Superintendent John Kellogg emphasized Chamberlains’ points.

He said right now parents should focus on their child’s mental health and wellbeing above other things. Finding out what children are excited about learning and what challenges kids are concerned about.

“Whatever that is that excites them and helps them grow and keep checking in on them with their mental wellness,” Kellogg said.