Pickleball injuries growing across Ohio

Doctors recommend taking it easy your first few times playing and stretching before you play.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pickleball leagues here in central Ohio are filling up for the summer but as they fill up, so are doctor appointments.

Dr. Greg Cvetanovich with The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said he treats patients on weekly basis who have various pickleball injuries. These appointments have become much more frequent over the past three years.

“I probably see a handful of new patients every week, especially in the warmer months, with pickleball-related injuries. And often it's something that transcends into other parts of your life! It could be interfering with sleeping, it could be interfering with parts of your work!” said Dr. Cvetanovich.

They treat a variety of issues including ankle injuries, knee problems and even rotator cuff issues. Dr. Cvetanovich said the inquiries vary in how serious they are. Additionally, they span all ages, including teenagers.

“The injuries will differ a little bit by age! Which is one thing we see with injuries in general. But certainly, we see people of all ages taking up this sport and we see related injuries happen” he said.

