Nationwide Children's Hospital takes dental care on the road

Obstacles range from lack of transportation or health insurance to parents or caregivers not being able to take off work to take a child to an appointment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Millions of children in the United States face barriers to essential health care. It goes beyond physical exams and vaccinations to a lack of dental care.

The obstacles range from lack of transportation or health insurance to parents or caregivers not being able to take off work to take a child to an appointment.

Experts at Nationwide Children's Hospital are taking their dental clinic on the road and into central Ohio classrooms.

Pediatric Dentist Dr. Kim Hammersmith said what would normally take a half day out of school to have an appointment in an office, takes about an hour.

“We don't need them to miss school these are children who have a lot of hurdles,” Dr. Hammersmith said. “We help give their parents one less thing to worry about.”

You can support the program with a donation through a check to the Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation or by donating on their website.

The address can be found below:

Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation

P.O. Box 16810

Columbus, OH 43216-6810

On the memo line of a check, or the "gift designation" form online, write "Dental Clinic – School Based Health".

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.