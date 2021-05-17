Many in need of 'wardrobe therapy' after year of working from home

Experts at Wardrobe Therapy talked to the Wake Up CBUS team about how you can find ways to trade in those yoga pants for a fresher look for the office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After over a year of working from home and dressing in sweats, many people don't feel like they have anything to wear when they head back to the office.

Experts at Wardrobe Therapy talked to the Wake Up CBUS team about how you can find ways to trade in those yoga pants for a fresher look for the office.

According to those experts, the trick is to dress for the new 'hybrid model.' This is so you can be ready to work from home for a few days and then in the office for a few.

For both men and women, the experts said to put on a dark denim or dark pant to get your outfit started. Next, top it off with a layer, like a blazer for men or a denim jacket for women. To finish your look, put on a nice-looking pair of shoes. Even a sneaker with a dress can look well-polished.

"Go ahead and put back on a waistband. Whether you're a man or woman, making sure that you are dressing for your current silhouette, (so) that you really know what your shape is," Founder of Wardrobe Therapy Elizabeth Beath Smith said.

Smith said she has not only seen a shift in the way people dress, but also a shift in the fashion industry and trends.

"It's been really cool on our end to see how brands have kind of shifted away from the stiff fabrications to creating things that people can truly live in. And I think that's been one of the benefits of COVID, is that we're seeing a much more relaxed fashion industry and like clothing and what we have access to."

The experts at Wardrobe Therapy said when getting ready for work, women can't go wrong with things like a long cardigan, a cotton t-shirt that will elongate their neckline, a scarf to help pull the look together and a neutral-colored handbag that can go from day time to night time.

Men's basic wardrobe fundamental includes two grey or navy lightweight suits, to cover all the seasons, a flat front trouser and a dress-up sneaker that can make you look "less stuffy."

Are you ready to head back to the office?