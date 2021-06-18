How to celebrate Juneteenth in Columbus

Wake Up CBUS has compiled a list of Juneteenth events taking place in the Columbus area so you can celebrate with your community!

Wake Up CBUS has compiled a list of Juneteenth events taking place in the Columbus area so you can celebrate with your community on Saturday, June 19.

Juneteenth Jubilee

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. will take place at Goodale Park

There will be food, local vendors, music, performances and more.

Juneteenth Community Festival

Will take place from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd. It will be held rain or shine.

There will be music, live performances, food trucks, vendors, fun for the entire family and free parking.

Columbus Emancipated: Juneteenth Freedom Day

Will take place from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 835 Mount Vernon Avenue.

The event will feature foods, games, music, health screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, higher education and information sessions. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Job Resource Fair and Block Party

Will take place from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the New Birth Christian Ministries located at 3475 Refugee Road and Faith Ministries located at 2747 Agler Road.

Along with employment vendors, there will be general resources available such as needs for new business owners, grant information and more. There will also be free food, games, bounce houses and other fun activities for children.

The Kelton House Museum and Garden Juneteenth event

Will be held from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Kelton House Museum and Garden at 586 E. Town St. rain or shine.

At 3 p.m., a special talk will be given about the Hartway and Lawrence family history by Executive Director, Sarah Richardt.

You can create your own family flag and relax in the gardens. Drinks will be provided and admission to the Kelton House will be free. A special viewing of Create Your Own History, an exhibit featuring portraits of the people that were involved in the Underground railroad, will also be available at no charge.

Reynoldsburg's 2nd Annual Juneteenth: A Celebration of Resilience

Will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Drive.

This is an admission-free event celebrating and educating the community about the importance of America's Juneteenth Independence Day.

The day celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. with a 5K, wich you can register for at www.ColumbusIce.com.

The event will include health screenings offered by the African American Male Wellness Agency, vendors, food trucks and a program featuring Thiossane West African Dance Institute

A Taste of Juneteenth