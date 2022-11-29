How to give back safely on Giving Tuesday

Many local organizations are asking for your support during the holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the big holiday shopping rush, Giving Tuesday is a day for giving back. Many local organizations are asking for your support during the holiday season.

“Our shelter has been full for a while now” said Brittany Thomas with Columbus Humane, one of many organizations asking for support during the holiday season.

The shelter has seen a number of cruelty cases and an uptick in animals being surrendered. Additionally, as the cost of owning a pet increases, many owners are turning to shelters for support with basic veterinarian care.

Donating to reputable organizations like Columbus Humane is safe. For many, it is an organization they are personally aware of.

However, there are also some ways to check that your money is going to a safe place, which experts encourage you to take advantage of before plugging in your credit card.

Tools like Charity Navigator or give.org can help you evaluate charitable organizations for free.