Educators create deck of cards to spark race conversations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of educators created a deck of cards they hope will help people have informed, facilitated conversations about race and diversity-related issues.

Cephas Pearson, one of the co-creators of "The Race Card," said the idea was formed about eight months ago when brainstorming ways to help students have conversations about diversity.

"It started out as curriculum development," Pearson said. "You get folks who say, 'Hey let’s not talk about race, talking about race is the problem.' Then you get folks who retreat to one end of the spectrum."

To play the game, the cards allow players to have one 'Fact' and one 'Fiction' card. A player then draws a random card from the rest of the deck, which will have a statement on it that players will determine is fact or fiction.

“Everything seems to be either on this side or that side, but what this has shown me is that there are far more people that hover around in the middle,” Pearson said.

Pearson said the game has no right or wrong answers. It features QR codes on cards that players can scan with their phones taking them to information about each card so they can make informed decisions.

“I am not an expert on race and racism. I don’t believe anybody can be an expert on race and racism because everyone’s personal experiences define their feelings, but what I am an expert on is helping to facilitate an intellectual conversation and candid conversations so that is 100% the goal and mission statement behind 'The Race Card,'" Pearson said.

Co-creators have launched a website where the cards are now available.