How central Ohio is moving forward with COVID-19 3 years later

Wake Up CBUS is taking a closer look at how our lives have changed and how we're moving forward in the age of COVID-19.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been three years since the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has changed how we live, work and play.

From vaccines to learning to work from home, Wake Up CBUS is taking a closer look at how our lives have changed and how we're moving forward while living with the virus.

Monday

When we look back three years ago, it's easy to remember the masks and the social distancing that came about during the pandemic.

We're also looking forward to the many ways we've changed through the pandemic. City leaders say Columbus is transforming before their eyes.

Tuesday

During the pandemic, leaders called for in-person learning to be done virtually and it led to challenges with learning. Three years later, students of all ages are still struggling to catch up.

Teachers are taking the chalkboard back to the drawing board. Educators across central Ohio are getting creative to help make up for the lost time.

Wednesday

Supply chain operations were interrupted when COVID-19 cases started to rise and affected their workflow. We're looking at what the companies learned and their plans to stay resilient in the future.

Additionally, restaurants had to quickly adapt in order to stay in business when they shut down during the pandemic. We examine how some of the new tactics restaurants implemented have kept them afloat and evolved their business.

Thursday

At its core, COVID-19 was a public health emergency. The emergence of vaccines and other medications has helped the world see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts with Columbus Public Health and Dr. Joe Gastaldo with OhioHealth join Wake Up CBUS as they discuss the long-term effects of the virus and pandemic and if we're ready for the next one.

Friday

Leaders have learned a lot of lessons in the past three years.

Our time living with the infectious virus has produced laws that forever change how health is governed in Ohio. Businesses have adopted new strategies that proved successful.