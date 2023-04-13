Columbus author tackles bullying, problem-solving in children's books

Johnson-Neal hopes the books help parents have a conversation with their children about what behaviors are and aren't acceptable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Paula Johnson-Neal hopes her books inspire teachers, parents and children to have a good day.

What she means by that is children need to be shown how positive acts can make themselves and others happy.

“If we want children to be kind, we have to start early on in the early years teaching social problem-solving skills,” she said.

Johnson-Neal spent 26 years as a preschool teacher after she graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in early childhood development.

Her first book, “I’m Gonna Have a Good Day,” never mentions the word bully, but instead shows children how teasing and bullying behaviors can negatively impact a child’s surroundings. It also invites children and their parents to have open-ended discussions.

“A lot of times, children don't know that teasing is wrong, that bullying is wrong and children can't self-regulate without us. In the book, you see a lot of emotional breakdowns but there is no strategy being used with her other than time-out,” she said.

The second book, "Breathe, Gabby, Breathe," is where the character uses a breathing strategy to calm herself before addressing the what and why of her emotional distress. Additionally, it shows how to problem-solve with others to find a solution.

Johnson-Neal hopes the story helps parents have a conversation with their children about what behaviors are and are not acceptable.

“We have to break it down and show them concrete examples of what a good day looks like as far as behavior in order for them to do it. We have to focus on teaching children how to do social problem-solving, building empathy in them [and] building assertiveness. When we do that, we can head off things that happen at the home in the schools, but we also need parent participation the best schools with less disruptions in the classroom or less bullying are some of the schools that have a social-emotional curriculum,” she says.