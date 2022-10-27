Columbus doctor uses social media to spread awareness of breast cancer screenings

A Columbus breast cancer expert is using social media to remind everyone to think pink beyond the month of October.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus breast cancer expert is using social media to remind everyone to think pink beyond the month of October, which is designated as breast cancer awareness.

Dr. Deepa Halaharvi is a breast surgeon, breast cancer survivor and now social media influencer. She practices at the Bing Cancer Center at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The surgeon was diagnosed in 2015 with stage one HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. She’s made it her mission to spread awareness about the importance of screening and early intervention.

Dr. Halaharvi is using TikTok along with Instagram to reach more people. It is more than fun and just following a trend, Dr. Halaharvi uses facts and focuses on people who postponed screenings during the pandemic.

