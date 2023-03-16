Women making strides in automotive industry

AAA officials say over the past few years, they've seen a 20% increase in the number of women working in their automotive and car care roles.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you visit the AAA store off Bethel Road in Columbus, there’s a chance assistant manager Rose Thacker might check you in, explain what's wrong with your car and make sure the mechanics are able to fix the problem.

She's one of many women working in a role at AAA that 10 years ago would have traditionally been done by men.

“There are more women willing to step out of their comfort zone and willing to work on vehicles,” said Thacker.

Officials with AAA say over the past few years, they've seen a 20% increase in the number of women working in their automotive and car care roles. Additionally, they've seen a 35% increase in the number of fleet operators, including tow truck drivers.

Thacker said it can be surprising for some customers coming into the shop to be getting advice from a woman, but it can also make females feel more at ease.

“I think a woman walking in here is going to feel a lot more comfortable talking to me, knowing there's a female here, as opposed to an all men's shop. I think there is some comfort to it,” said Thacker.