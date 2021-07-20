Voting underway in special election for Ohio's 15th congressional district

The special election is being held Aug. 3, but early voting has already begun.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Voting is underway in the special election for Ohio's 15th congressional district.

The seat was previously held by Steve Stivers. The republican left Congress in May 2021 to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

The special election is being held Aug. 3, but early voting has already begun. The general election will be held on Nov. 2.

The candidates include current and former elected officials.

Here is the full list:

John Adams (R)

Mike Carey (R)

Eric Clark (R)

Thad Cooperrider (R)

Ruth Edmonds (R)

Ron Hood (R)

Thomas Hwang (R)

State Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R)

State Rep. Jeff LaRe (R)

State Sen. Bob Peterson (R)

Omar Tarazi (R)

Greg Betts (D)

State Rep. Allison Russo (D)

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

You can find details on when and where to vote by clicking here.