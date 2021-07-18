Voting rights vigil in Delaware County honors Rep. John Lewis

The Good Trouble Vigil for Democracy in Delaware County Saturday night is part of a series of 100 vigils across the nation.

DELAWARE, Ohio — A year after the death of Rep. John Lewis, many are still working to keep his fight alive.

The famous two words “Good Trouble” mean so much to Leslie Joiner, who attended the vigil.

“Fighting and having a voice for those who may not be able to have the opportunity for their voices to be heard,” she said.

She was at the vigil in Delaware County that took place at the Delaware County Historic Courthouse on Saturday.

"We've come so far only for them to try and push us back. I have been instrumental in helping the city in trying to get people registered to vote especially people of color because our vote is very important not only is it important it's very powerful,” said Joiner.

Rev. Joel L. King was one of the speakers at the vigil.

He’s said he’s marched beside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fighting for the right to vote.

Now, they’re asking Congress to pass two bills. The “For the People Voting Rights Act” would expand voting rights, alternate campaign finance laws reducing the influence of money in politics.

King Jr. said the second bill, the “John Lewis Voting Right Act”, would strengthen and restore parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Republicans say the bills are an overreach of federal power into states' ability to conduct elections.

“It's important because we can't turn the clock back,” said King Jr.

Joiner believes if Lewis was here today, he'd tell them one thing.