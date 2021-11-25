Volunteers give thousands of Thanksgiving meals in Columbus

Volunteers with Lifecare Alliance delivered the meals Thursday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of volunteers with Lifecare Alliance delivered Thanksgiving dinners in Columbus on Thursday.

“There's a lot of need to continue to serve these routes,” said volunteer, Nicole Phillips.

Phillips and her family took the morning to deliver hot meals.

“It's the whole crew. Sometimes it's a little overwhelming for people when the whole gang shows up at the door, but I think it's fun,” Phillips said. “The point of thanksgiving is to celebrate what you are grateful for and we are lucky to have a lot and have a family to celebrate with. Not all these folks are. We are happy to spend a few hours in the morning and stop by, give them some smiles.”

Volunteering fills her soul before she fills up on Thanksgiving food.

“We probably get as much or more out of it as they do,” Phillips said with a smile.

“Yes, I think it's very nice and admirable,” said Leland White, who got one of the meals.

For those who received the meals, they couldn't be more thankful for giving spirits.

In total the hundreds of volunteers will deliver about 4,000 meals on Thanksgiving day.

“It's just something we like to do to kick the holiday off right,” Phillips said.