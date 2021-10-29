Voice of the Buckeyes Paul Keels talks perseverance in new children's book, featuring Ohio State's Brutus

In his new children’s book, “The Best in the Land: The Story of Brutus Buckeye,” Keels paints the image of a beloved Ohio icon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man known for his smooth voice on 97.1 The Fan is now the author of a children’s book featuring the one and only Brutus the Buckeye.

Paul Keels has been the Voice of the Buckeyes for nearly 25 years, painting in detail the action taking place on the field for radio listeners.

In his new children’s book, “The Best in the Land: The Story of Brutus Buckeye,” Keels paints a different image, this time from the perspective of a beloved Ohio icon.

Growing up as a buckeye nut in the Ohio fields, Keels says Brutus dreams of one day playing football for The Ohio State Buckeyes. The story follows Brutus and his efforts to help the team succeed, doing everything in his power along the way to make it on the field.

“So that’s kind of the whole story, it’s, you know, stick with it when things don’t go well, and eventually he gets to be a part of the football team,” explained Keels.

According to Keels, writing a children’s book wasn’t his idea. Publisher Ascend Books reached out to him after a colleague in Oklahoma who had written one recommended Keels do the same.

The finished product, illustrated by Chad Thompson to feature images of Brutus’ perseverance, has since gained the attention of former Ohio State players.

“Paul is an absolute legend as the ‘Voice of the Buckeyes.’ What a fun and creative story of Brutus Buckeye that I can’t wait to read to my daughters!,” said James Laurinaitis, former Ohio State All-American and NFL linebacker.

“The Best in the Land: The Story of Brutus Buckeye” is now available at The Ohio State University Bookstore, located at 1598 North High Street.

Customers will have a chance to meet Keels and pick up a copy during a book signing at the store from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on Friday.