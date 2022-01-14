Virtual travel expo to answer COVID-19 concerns with booking trips

AAA Ohio is hosting a virtual travel expo for the second year on January 15-16.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you are looking to get out of Ohio but don’t know where to turn due to pandemic uncertainty, AAA Ohio is hoping you can take advantage of its Virtual Great Vacations Travel EXPO.

“If you're thinking about maybe taking your cruise, you can hop on and ask those questions, you know, 'What happens if I get sick? What happens if I have to cancel? What happens if the cruise is canceled?'” said Kimberly Schwind, a spokeswoman for AAA Ohio. "So those are all valid questions, and ones that you can ask of the travel vendors themselves and the destinations because it varies so widely across the board.”

Schwind told 10TV the more virtual presentations you attend, the greater chance you have of winning prizes, including money taken off the price of your vacation.

“Some of the deals that you can get access to are AAA great vacations offer up to $500 off when booking a vacation with AAA. Plus, expo exclusive discounts from AAA travel partners. And then you can also get just by attending a AAA travel store discount and enter to win some fabulous prizes, including a free vacation,” Schwind said.