Virtual runs take off in spirit of Rivalry Week

While a lot of traditions have been altered this year, several are still forging ahead with modifications in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It may not be the traditional Rivalry Week but Columbus is gearing up for the big game against Michigan on Saturday.

The Columbus Running Company is holding its annual competition against Ann Arbor Running Company through a virtual run/walk fundraising challenge.

Both communities are partnering with the real winner, the Ronald McDonald House.

All participants have to do is sign up, log miles by walking or running, and fundraise money for the charity.

Each mile walked logged and each dollar raised counts as a point.

In the spirit of friendly competition, the running store in the losing community has to dress in rival colors and go out for a socially distant run in public.

“It’s so easy to kind of get down in the dumps and find yourself stuck on the couch right now and so the goal here is, let’s do something that benefits our community by partnering with a really worthy local cause that we’re excited about, but also benefits the individual,” said Eric Fruth, co-owner of Columbus Running Company.

To sign up for the competition, click here.

And this year, Block O is also hosting a virtual rivalry run.

Through December 12, students, alumni, and general fans can participate for the chance to win prizes and de-stress, whether that is from finals or the pandemic holiday hustle and bustle.