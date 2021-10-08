Closed Friday: Threat made to Vinton County Local Schools

All Vinton County Local School buildings will be closed today after a threat was made to the high school campus

MCARTHUR, Ohio — All Vinton County Local School buildings will be closed today after a threat was made to the high school campus for Friday morning.

The Vinton County County Sheriff's Office notified the school board of the threat Thursday. According to the school district's Facebook page, law enforcement is investigating the threat.

The district said it is taking the threat seriously to keep students, staff and parents safe.