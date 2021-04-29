Vigil hopes for healing for families who lost loved ones to gun violence in Columbus

A vigil was held to support the families who had loved ones lost to gun violence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of mothers is stepping in after deadly police shootings, a rising homicide rate and gun violence in Columbus.

It’s rare to see people in church on a Thursday, but Crystal Turner said the message they’re preaching is exactly what the city of Columbus needs.

“There is a pain that just continues to linger and as long as we never heal from that pain, our city never comes together,” Turner said. And unfortunately, she’s no stranger to this pain.

“In 2015, my 29-year-old daughter Jenea Harvison and my son Donell McDonald who was 23, were gun downed and murdered. It’s a pain that’s unbearable," said Turner.

She told 10TV what helped her was prayer and healing. Those that were at the City of Grace Church helped lay a blanket of healing over families that have lost loved ones to gun violence.

They kept the family of Ma’Khia Bryant and others in mind.

Pastor Michael Young said healing is the first step forward and churches need to help guide those steps.

“What the church’s assignment is, to be light in the midst of darkness. Coming together, facilitating conversations, standing up against injustice. Fighting for people who may not have a voice,” Young said.

Turner said the pain and trauma won’t heal overnight.

But together – the change everyone wants to see can and will happen.