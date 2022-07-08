Vigil held to remember Ohio State medical student who died while participating in Pelotonia ride

Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Medical student passed away after he experienced a medical issue while participating in the 102-mile Pelotonia Ride on Saturday.

On Sunday, his loved ones held a candlelight vigil at The Ohio State University’s College of Medicine.

Family, friends and classmates of Mason Fisher told 10TV he was known as a selfless ball of joy.

“Mason devoted the last hours of his life to saving the lives of countless others,” said Matthew Marquardt, one of Mason’s classmates.

We’re told Mason’s mission in life was to make a difference and find a cure for cancer.

Mark Loper, one of Mason’s friends, said Mason’s family was impacted for generations. That’s why he participated in the Pelotonia Ride. He was a three-time rider and a community member.

"I mourn for the loss experienced by all those who were blessed to know him, and for all his future patients whose lives he had yet to touch,” Mason's cousin said. "He set the example to which every physician should aspire. He spent his last day serving others yet again.”

Mason didn't finish his ride, so his loved ones made sure they finished it for him. Members of Team Buckeye and Mason's friends road 2.9 miles in honor of him.