Vigil held for Ohio State student who died while on spring break in Mexico

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friends and students at The Ohio State University gathered Monday evening to honor Henry Meacock.

The 19-year-old finance student died on March 15 after he fell from a balcony while on spring break in Mexico, after friends said someone dropped an item, and he reached for it.

"I gained a brother for life,” said one of his friends during a candlelight vigil on campus.

"This guy could change the entire atmosphere,” said another.

He was raised in New Jersey and loved golf and soccer.

Danny Meringolo, one of Meacock's friends, described him as a funny person who would always make sure a smile was on your face.

"Henry was somebody that totally embodied the things that do matter. The friendships, how he talked to someone,” said Meringolo. "You know he made you feel special, and I think that’s something that really goes a long way, and you don't forget those types of things ever.”

After the vigil, the bar Three’s Above High held a fundraiser with all the proceeds going to Meacock’s family.

"The phone call that those parents got, that's every parent's worst nightmare. When things go bad on this campus, the community steps up, they stick together and give these kids a place to celebrate his life,” bar owner Scott Ellsworth said.

Meringolo said he will always miss his beloved friend. He knows that his name will always be remembered in his heart and in many others.

"You die twice, you die first when you stop breathing and you die a second time when someone says your name for the last time. No one will ever say his name for the last time,” said Meringolo.

In a statement sent to 10TV after Henry's death. Ohio State said, “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”