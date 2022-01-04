'Find your loved ones and hold them tight': Vigil held for Chillicothe fire victims

Shane Lane, Jr., 10, and Heidi Proehl Guysinger died Tuesday morning in a garage fire.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy and his aunt may be gone from this world, but they are not forgotten.

Shane Lane Jr. and Heidi Proehl Guysinger died Tuesday morning in a garage fire in Chillicothe. The community came together to honor them with a vigil Friday night.

Shane Lane Sr. is the dad of Shane Jr and the brother of Heidi Proehl Guysinger

“It should've been me, not him. I've lived my life. He still got a full life,” he said.

Lane Sr. said fire crews did the best they could to rescue the pair from the home on Ewing Street.

“They even held my wife's feet as she climbed into the window until the firemen yanked her out because she was only inches from getting them out,” he said. “It's indescribable. At first, it doesn't feel real, then you feel lost, and then you feel the pain and the sadness and then you just feel lost.”