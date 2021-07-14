Vigil held for 17-year-old girl fatally shot in west Columbus

While some people shared poems during a vigil Wednesday evening at Hilliard Bradley High School, others shared memories they had of Jayce O'Neal.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A vigil was held Wednesday night at Hilliard Bradley High School to honor the life of a 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed in west Columbus this week.

Police said Jayce O'Neal was fatally shot by 16-year-old Marizah Thomas Monday evening.

Friends and family gathered at the high school to honor O'Neal's life.

Jeffrey Southerland, a friend of O'Neal's said he broke down after hearing about her death.

“That pain is something that I’m going to have to carry with me for the rest of my life,” Southerland said.

Despite feeling a great deal of pain, Southerland couldn't help but smile.

“Jayce was that goofy friend. No matter what the situation was, she could be upset, she'd always have a smile on her face,” Southerland said.

People at the vigil want everyone to know just how big and warm her smile was.

“The happy moments, man, just having fun with Jayce. Just always being happy together,” said Jackson Lemle, another friend of O'Neal's.

Some shared poems, while others shared the moments they’ll never let go.

“Jayce was like basically my other sister that I never had. She would always use to come with us on family trips. She'd eat dinner at our house every night, sit on the couch, play Mario-Kart,” Lemle said.

O'Neal's friends may have said goodbye Wednesday evening, but they’ll remember her smile forever.