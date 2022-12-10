Vigil held for 15-year-old girl killed in Franklin Park shooting

Lovely Kendricks was fatally shot at Franklin Park on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family and friends of 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks gathered at Franklin Park Wednesday to hold a vigil after she was shot and killed.

“I’m lost, I don’t have my baby, I can’t explain that feeling,” said Doris Moore, Lovely’s mother.

This took place just hours after Columbus Police released new information about the 15-year-old's case.

Columbus Police shared a video of the fight that happened leading up to the shooting. According to court documents, a witness identified 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. as the person who fired a gun into the crowd, killing Lovely.

“I knew that baby was an angel before even God got a hand of her. She’s always been our angel, we knew that girl was special, our baby was special,” said Clarence Roberts, Lovely’s father.

When asked how lovely's family felt about the charge, Lovely’s mother said, “I felt relieved my baby got justice.”