Video shows man wanted in connection to Morrow County shootings arrested in Columbus backyard

Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton said the shootings happened on Monday around 4:25 a.m. in Harmony Township.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Body camera video from a Delaware County Sheriff's Office deputy shows a man wanted for questioning in connection to deadly Morrow County shootings, being arrested in a Columbus backyard.

Law enforcement officers from Morrow County, Delaware County and Columbus were looking for Brian Lee on Monday.

Hinton said a male and female were killed in the shootings and two others were hurt. Their names have not been released.'

Hinton said Monday morning they were looking for Lee.

Later in the afternoon, Columbus police said Lee was believed to have stolen a car near East Woodrow Avenue and South High Street.

Police were able to locate him and arrest him in a backyard near Grasmere Avenue around 9 p.m.

He was then put into the back of a cruiser.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said he was evaluated at the hospital before being booked into jail.

He is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and and receiving stolen property

Several agencies were involved in the arrest including the Columbus Division of Police, Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Genoa Township Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.