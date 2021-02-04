x
Victory Garden program is back this spring

The Ohio Department of Agriculture and OSU Extension will be passing out free seeds to several counties.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture and OSU Extension is back with their Victory Garden program.

They started this program last year during the pandemic when people were quarantined and it was difficult to get to grocery stores. This year, they expanded from the original 10 counties to now covering 25 across the state.

They hope that this will get more people interested in home gardening. 

During the month of April, around 8,300 seeds will be available to the public to pick up through a drive-thru. They plan to have cucumbers, lettuce, sunflower, radish and beet seed samples.  

Seeds will be available to pick up the first weekend of April at the county OSU Extension Office closest to you. Franklin County will start distributing this April 3 at 11 a.m.

You can learn more about the original Victory Gardens here and you can find your seed pick-up location and time here.