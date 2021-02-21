1 killed in north Columbus shooting

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting that happened Sunday morning in north Columbus.

Columbus police went to the 3500 block of Greenwich Street just west of Cleveland Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

Police found a victim inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m.

According to police, there was a party inside the home with about eight people in attendance.

Police say an unknown person began firing shots inside the apartment following an argument.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is the 31st homicide of 2021 in Columbus.