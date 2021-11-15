Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Columbus this Friday

The Office of the Vice President confirmed Harris' visit to Columbus, but did not provide further details.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Columbus on Friday to detail how the administration's Infrastructure Deal will impact Ohioans.

The $1 trillion bill has been described as a less ambitious version of the $2.3 trillion bill initially proposed by President Joe Biden. Once Biden signs it into law on Monday, it will include roughly $550 billion in new spending over 10 years.

Some have speculated $1 trillion is not enough to upgrade the country’s infrastructure after years of failed efforts. Despite those concerns, the Biden administration says the bill has the potential to provide Americans with clean drinking water and high-speed internet.

So far in 2021, Biden has made three trips to Ohio, including a visit to Columbus in March.