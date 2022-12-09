'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park

A via ferrata is a set of climbing paths of metal on steep rocks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in Central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States! It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path.

“From what we've learned, this will be the first urban via ferrata. From what we know about them, they're in Colorado, there's even one in West Virginia, but they're in a much more rural setting [that are] more accustomed to having activities like this. Nowhere where it's five miles from 350,000 people,” said Tim Moloney, Executive Director of the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks.

Metro Parks said the via ferrata will be at the Quarry Trails Metro Park. It will stand about 200 feet high.

“This will be a very programmed site, so we'll have our staff here making sure you're wearing the proper harnesses, making sure your sling lines are good and helmets, all the training that's necessary,” Moloney said.

This is a great opportunity for climbers like Josh Mettle, who is ready to get out there and try it out!

“There's nothing like it around the state, it's pretty flat. To get some really nice climb you got to go a really long way,” said Mettle, who’s climbed for 10 years.