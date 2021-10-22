LIST: Veterans Day deals & freebies for service members in central Ohio

10TV has compiled a list of businesses throughout central Ohio offering deals for military veterans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service.

Applebee’s: Free full-size entrée from exclusive menu, as well as $5 towards next meal

Bob Evan’s: Free meal

Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Ongoing 10% Heroes Discount on any visit.

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium: Free admission

Department of Veteran Affairs: Free breakfast (Wednesday, Nov. 10)

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut of your choice

Fixari Family Dental: Free dental care, including extraction, filling or cleaning

Golden Corral: Free meal on Military Appreciation Night

Graeter's Ice Cream: Free sundae

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores: Those who purchase one roller grill item will get a second one free, as well as a free fountain drink or coffee.

Westerville Community Center: Free pancake breakfast

White Castle: Free combo meal

Hilliard Church of Christ: Bean and cornbread dinner

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert

Red Robin: All veterans who are Red Robin Royalty members eligible for a free Tavern burger and steak fries

Sheetz: Free meal and car wash

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee. For every cup purchased, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to organizations that support mental health services in military communities.

Texas Roadhouse: Vouchers for one free entrée

TravelCenters of America: Free meal

This list will be updated as more deals are announced.