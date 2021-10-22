LIST: Veterans Day deals & freebies for service members in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service.
Applebee’s: Free full-size entrée from exclusive menu, as well as $5 towards next meal
Bob Evan’s: Free meal
Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Ongoing 10% Heroes Discount on any visit.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium: Free admission
Department of Veteran Affairs: Free breakfast (Wednesday, Nov. 10)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich
Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut of your choice
Fixari Family Dental: Free dental care, including extraction, filling or cleaning
Golden Corral: Free meal on Military Appreciation Night
Graeter's Ice Cream: Free sundae
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores: Those who purchase one roller grill item will get a second one free, as well as a free fountain drink or coffee.
Westerville Community Center: Free pancake breakfast
White Castle: Free combo meal
Hilliard Church of Christ: Bean and cornbread dinner
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert
Red Robin: All veterans who are Red Robin Royalty members eligible for a free Tavern burger and steak fries
Sheetz: Free meal and car wash
Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee. For every cup purchased, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to organizations that support mental health services in military communities.
Texas Roadhouse: Vouchers for one free entrée
TravelCenters of America: Free meal
This list will be updated as more deals are announced.
__________