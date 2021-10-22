x
LIST: Veterans Day deals & freebies for service members in central Ohio

10TV has compiled a list of businesses throughout central Ohio offering deals for military veterans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service.

Applebee’s: Free full-size entrée from exclusive menu, as well as $5 towards next meal 

Bob Evan’s: Free meal 

Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries 

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Ongoing 10% Heroes Discount on any visit.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal  

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium: Free admission 

Department of Veteran Affairs: Free breakfast (Wednesday, Nov. 10) 

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich 

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut of your choice 

Fixari Family Dental: Free dental care, including extraction, filling or cleaning 

Golden Corral: Free meal on Military Appreciation Night

Graeter's Ice Cream: Free sundae 

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores: Those who purchase one roller grill item will get a second one free, as well as a free fountain drink or coffee. 

Westerville Community Center: Free pancake breakfast 

White CastleFree combo meal 

Hilliard Church of Christ: Bean and cornbread dinner 

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert 

Red Robin: All veterans who are Red Robin Royalty members eligible for a free Tavern burger and steak fries 

Sheetz: Free meal and car wash 

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee. For every cup purchased, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to organizations that support mental health services in military communities. 

Texas RoadhouseVouchers for one free entrée 

TravelCenters of America: Free meal 

This list will be updated as more deals are announced. 

__________ 

