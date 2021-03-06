‘Very distraught’: Witness to deadly shooting outside Columbus nightclub says community needs to do better

One woman was killed early Thursday morning after police say a fight broke out inside a nightclub and continued to the parking lot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman who was at a downtown Columbus nightclub when gunshots rang out early Thursday morning said the shooting is very frustrating.

We met Ro, who did not want to disclose her last name, outside in a parking lot along East Main Street. She had returned looking for her car and it was nowhere to be found. She ran from the parking lot when she heard gunshots.

When it comes to a rise in gun violence she says as a community Columbus needs to do better.

"I'm very saddened to hear that a woman lost her life,” she said. “I'm even saddened to think that the family has to wake up to this news.”



Ro was with friends Wednesday night at the Pelican Room Lounge below Sidebar on East Main Street.

Police say they got the call around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

They say it was Teaira Harris. She later died.

Police say a fight took place that led to the shooting. They say Harris had a gun and pointed it at several people. A man fired his weapon in self-defense they say, and charges have not been filed.

"I'm very confused, very distraught and very upset,” said Ro.

As for Ro, she's glad she and her friends are safe and now needs to find her car.

"I believe it was taken as part of evidence from what I'm hearing,” she said. “My back window was supposed to be busted out because the incident was right next to my car."