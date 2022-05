The crash happened at the intersection of Vine Street and North High Street just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A driver was taken to a local hospital after crashing their vehicle through a window at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The Columbus Division of Fire told 10TV that the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and walk before being transported to the hospital. Their condition was described as stable.