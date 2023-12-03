Police: 1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle crash on I-270 in southeast Columbus

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in for a crash involving a Mercedes-Benz SUV and a Honda Fit at 2:04 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and three others are injured after a vehicle crash on Interstate 270 in southeast Columbus Sunday afternoon.

Both vehicles were traveling south on I-270, south of U.S. Route 33, when the driver of the Fit attempted to pull into a U-turn drive between the southbound and northbound traffic.

The Fit struck the Mercedes, causing it to overturn and the man driving the Mercedes was then ejected from the vehicle, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children inside the Mercedes at the time were injured and taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the driver of the Fit was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Their conditions are described by police as “stable.”

The Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene and is currently investigating the incident.

This is the 18th traffic-related death in Columbus this year, according to police.