Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand

Sam's Pumpkin Patch has been in business for 35 years. Dunlap said this is the first vandalism he's ever had at his stand.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report.

The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.

The vandal caused an estimated $370 in damage, according to Dunlap.

After smashing the pumpkins, the suspect reportedly took off through the trees, heading southbound in the direction of Sycamore Creek.

Sam's Pumpkin Patch has been in business for 35 years. Dunlap said this is the first vandalism he's ever had at his stand.

"If anyone hears anything about what happened down here last night we would appreciate a tip," Dunlap posted to Facebook. "A reward may be available if that tip leads to whomever did this. If somebody wants to come forward and make restitution before they're caught, that might be a wise idea."

This is what $400 worth of vandalized large pumpkins look like after you clean up your lot in the morning. If anyone... Posted by Sam's Pumpkin Patch on Wednesday, October 5, 2022