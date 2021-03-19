Vaccine appointments available Sunday for King-Lincoln District

The appointments are available for people who live in zip codes 43202 and 43205.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Equitas Health is administering COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday to those in the King-Lincoln District, by appointment only.

The appointments are available for people who live in zip codes 43202 and 43205.

The vaccines will be administered at the Columbus Urban League at 788 Mt. Vernon Avenue.

To schedule an appointment, call 614-257-6300.

As of just before noon on Friday, appointments are still available.

Those eligible for appointments include: