Utica barber uses CPR to save 82-year-old client's life

Kelly Connor has been cutting hair for 30 years. Last week at Chad’s Barbershop in Utica, she used CPR to save an 82-year-old man's life.

UTICA, Ohio — It’s been said before that it’s good to learn CPR and never use it than to not know it when you need it.

For one barber in Utica, being in the right place, at the right time saved an 82-year-old’s life last week.

“[He] sat and talked to me the entire haircut,” said Connor. “When I took the cape off. He didn’t get up and I said, ‘Sir, you are done.’ And he looked at me and his eyes were glazed, my first thought is that he was having a stroke.”

Kelly Connor has been cutting hair for about 30 years. For the last three years, she has been at Chad’s Barbershop in Utica. Connor was also an EMT-paramedic and former CPR instructor for the American Heart Association.

She was able to get the man, a former police officer and Navy veteran, to the ground with the help of Chad. She then dialed 911.

During that time, Connor described the situation in the barbershop, ushering other customers out and preventing others from walking in, until medics arrived.

“I only did chest compressions on him,” Connor said. “After about a minute of CPR, [he] woke up and become responsive again.”

The man, after he came to, started speaking almost immediately, according to Connor.

“He says, ‘Get me up off the floor.’ I was still in a little bit of shock because I thought 30 seconds ago this man was completely unresponsive," Connor said.

When the medics got there they realized he had a pacemaker.

This isn’t the first time Connor has performed CPR as a hairdresser. It’s actually her third time over her career. She recommends learning CPR.

“Obviously, we would like you to be certified, you don’t have to be certified,” said Connor. “Learn it. Because you never know when you will need it.”