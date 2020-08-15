Ohio Secretary of State confident in ballots being counted despite USPS concerns

LaRose has recommended voters return their absentee ballots request form by October 27.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. Postal Service has warned Ohio, along with 45 other states and the District of Columbia, that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says that Ohio is in good position for all ballots to be counted.

A letter from the USPS to LaRose raised concerns over the length of time it would take for ballots to reach elected officials. In the letter it explains "there is a significant risk that, at least in certain circumstances, ballots may be requested in a manner that is consistent with your election rules and returned promptly, and yet not be returned in time to be counted."

During the primary, LaRose urged the USPS to implement protocols that are expected to be in effect this fall:

USPS will institute “all clear” processes to ensure all election mail is processed each day.

Staff will recheck collection bins each day to ensure late arriving ballots are retrieved.

Postal facilities will track election mail deliveries to Ohio’s boards of elections

Election mail will not be routed through the Detroit Regional Distribution Center. Instead it will be kept in-state.

The United States Postal Service will assign their independent investigative unit to do additional “all clear” checks at Ohio facilities.