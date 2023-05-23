USPS hosting job fair in Columbus every Thursday

The fairs will be held at 2323 Citygate Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The United States Postal Services in Columbus is hosting job fairs every Thursday, hoping to fill positions for maintenance mechanics and automotive technicians.

The fairs will be held at 2323 Citygate Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. USPS personnel will be on-site to answer questions and provide information about the positions.

According to USPS, the mechanic and technician positions are full time, offer career benefits and the starting salary range from $52,000 to $60,000.

Newly hired employees are covered by the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) and upon hire, employees are eligible to contribute into the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) which is similar to 401(k) plans.

USPS also offers the option to enroll in the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) program, the Federal Employees Group Life Insurance (FEGLI), as well as enrollment into the dental, vision and long-term care insurance programs. Flexible Spending Accounts are also available and cover eligible out-of-pocket health care and dependent care (day care) expenses.

Applications are available here . According to USPS, applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

Find out more on the USPS careers website .

