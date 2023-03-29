USPS hiring city carriers in Columbus; starting wage is $22.24 per hour

USPS announced Tuesday that it plans to host job fairs every Thursday in April from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 2323 Citygate Drive location in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus post office will be hosting job fairs in April, hoping to hire more city carriers.

According to a release, new employees would be covered by the Federal Employees Retirement System and would be eligible to contribute to the Thrift Savings Plan, which is similar to 401k plans. New hires would also be offered the option to enroll in health benefits and life insurance and enrollment into dental, vision and long-term care insurance programs.

Flexible spending accounts are also available and cover eligible out-of-pocket expenses for health care and dependent care.

Applications are available here. According to USPS, applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

Find out more on the USPS careers website.