Audit: Nearly 40,000 pieces of undelivered mail from Columbus-area post offices

After an audit, the Inspector General recommended that managers and other employees be re-trained to properly count mail and have enough employees to deliver.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The office of the Inspector General released audits at three USPS sites across the Columbus area, and the findings support some of the people in our viewing area’s consumer complaints we’ve received.

One of the biggest findings was nearly 40,000 pieces of undelivered mail between two central Ohio branches in one day.

The audit found that in January, there were more than 5,000 pieces of delayed mail at the East City Annex office, along with more than 1,700 improperly scanned packages between September to November 2021.

At the Lewis Center Main Post Office, while there were no findings of delayed packages, 1,700 packages were improperly scanned between September to November along with safety and maintenance issues.



Lastly, the audit reported more than 34,000 pieces of undelivered mail at the South Columbus Post Office and more than 9,000 delayed letters and flats.

Jeff Fields is a Pickerington resident who says he had mail delays on important medicines. He said solving these issues is of the highest importance and he’s glad the Inspector General is now involved.

“If they got the stuff here when it was supposed to be in a timely manner, it would be a lot less worry for me and I wouldn't have to worry about it, it's just more stress on top of everything else that I don't need,” said Fields.