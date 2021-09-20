U.S. Rep. Bob Latta says he's tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Latta says he decided to take a test after being informed that he had recently been around someone who was vaccinated and had tested positive.
He says he has been fully vaccinated and is currently asymptomatic.
Latta is in quarantine and is working from home.
In a tweet, Latta is encouraging everyone to follow CDC guidance.
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan also announced on Monday that he also has tested positive for COVID-19.