U.S. Rep. Bob Latta says he's tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latta says he decided to take a test after being informed that he had recently been around someone who was vaccinated and had tested positive.

Recently, I was notified that someone I was around who was vaccinated tested positive for the coronavirus. Even though I am fully vaccinated, to be cautious, I got tested because of the exposure. Today, I got the test results, and I did test positive for COVID-19. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) September 20, 2021

He says he has been fully vaccinated and is currently asymptomatic.

Latta is in quarantine and is working from home.

In a tweet, Latta is encouraging everyone to follow CDC guidance.